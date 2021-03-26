Southwest Sullivan School Corp. staff and students are grieving the loss of a recent high school graduate and a current sophomore who died in a traffic accident Thursday on U.S. 41 near Carlisle.
Siblings Shelby Horton, 18, and Connor Rodriguez, 16, both of Carlisle, died in the crash, which involved a passenger vehicle and a semitrailer.
Horton was 2020 graduate of Sullivan High School, while Rodriguez was a sophomore at Sullivan.
"On behalf of the entire Southwest School Corporation community, we extend are sincerest sympathies to all family and friends of Shelby and Conner. We are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers," said Chris Stitzle, district superintendent.
Counselors will be available when students and staff return from spring break next week, he said.
For those wanting to help, donations are being accepted to assist with funeral expenses; people can mail their donations to Holmes Memorial Chapel, P.O. Box 275, Sullivan, IN 47882.
The crash happened at the junction of Indiana 58 and U.S. 41.
Horton was traveling east on Indiana 58 about 1:45 p.m. and disregarded the stop sign on the southbound side of the junction at U.S. 41, Indiana State Police said. She continued east into the northbound lanes of U.S. 41 and into the path of a 2007 semitrailer driven by Timothy Sarver, 38, of Terre Haute.
Sarver braked and attempted an evasive maneuver but was unable to avoid the collision. The force of the collision pushed both the semi and passenger vehicle to the east side of U.S. 41 and off the road, where they both came to a stop.
Horton was transported to Terre Haute Regional Hospital but later died. Rodriguez, a passenger in the car, died at the scene.
Sarver was uninjured.
The accident is being reconstructed by Senior Trooper Tim Rader of Putnamville State Police Post.
