The city of Sullivan is evacuating a block that includes City Hall.
The city said 12 North Court Street, a three-story building that is the former home of Bodine Law Office, showed unexpected structural degradation this morning.
The city, therefore, decided to evacuate the block. The area directly affected includes Sullivan City Hall, Sullivan County Community Corrections, Followell Real Estate, Followell Law, Paws & Claws, and Toys Auto Parts (NAPA).
While there have been issues with the building over the past several months, the city had been taking steps to make it safe with the hopes of preserving it.
However, the situation worsened today and the city has contacted demolition experts to bring the building down, according to a news release from the city.
"Our ultimate goal has always been to preserve these buildings. We had been in conversations recently to try to do a historic restoration of this building,” Mayor Clint Lamb said.
“It’s unfortunate that a lot of these buildings that were built around the same time are now having structural issues at the same time. This isn’t a problem unique to our city. ... While we want to seek to preserve buildings like this one, the safety of our people is always the most important consideration.”
The mayor has met with Public Works Director J.D. Wilson, Building Commissioner Brian Pound, representatives from Duke Energy and Ohio Valley Gas Corp. and Sullivan County Emergency Management Director Jim Pirtle.
Gas to the area has been shut off, and all inhabitants of the block have been instructed to evacuate.
The city asks motorists avoid the area.
