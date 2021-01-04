Sullivan County reported two COVID-19 deaths during the weekend, while Vigo County reported one new death for a total of 160, according to state health department data.
Of the 28 total deaths in Sullivan County, data shows 82 percent, or 23 deaths, are in people age 70 and older.
Meanwhile, Vigo County added 51 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 1,609 in today's update.
Clay County added nine cases for 1,921 total with 31 deaths. Parke County added three cases for 1,190 total with eight deaths. Vermillion County added four cases for 1,292 total with 34 deaths.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 3,630 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 529,688 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 8,150 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 39 from the previous day. Another 364 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,675,056 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,667,473 on Sunday. A total of 5,814,026 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.