Sullivan County today announced its first death from the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The county health department said the adult was a Sullivan County resident, but no other information will be released due to privacy laws.

Sullivan County has reported 28 confirmed cases as of Monday.

Indiana has a total of 28,255 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection and has seen 1,621 deaths, according to Monday's update from the Indiana State Department of Health.

In Vigo County, there are 118 active cases and there have been six deaths, according to the state health department.