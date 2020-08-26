Another death due to COVID-19 has been reported in Sullivan County, for a total of seven deaths and 271 positive cases of the novel coronavirus.
Vigo County added 23 new cases for a total of 1,100, according to the Indiana State Department of Health in today's update.
Clay, Parke and Vermillion counties each added one new positive case of COVID-19. That brings Clay County to 209 cumulative cases, Parke County to 74 cases and Vermillion County to 82 cases, according to ISDH.
At Indiana State University, today's count was 84 students testing positive for COVID-19. Of those, 19 students are on campus and 65 are off campus. Four ISU employees have also tested positive.
The ISDH today announced 971 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19
That brings to 89,359 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
A total of 3,041 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 18 from the previous day.
Another 218 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
As of today, nearly 37 percent of ICU beds and more than 83 percent of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 1,022,537 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 1,010,981 on Tuesday.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.