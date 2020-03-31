A third case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Sullivan County.
The Sullivan County Health Department said today an investigation is ongoing, and the agency is working closely with local and state officials to ensure contacts of the patient are identified and monitored.
The health department repeated its reminder to all citizens to practice public health precautions of social distancing, avoiding mass gatherings, frequent hand washing, and to stay at home.
To limit exposure, the following suggestions are urged:
• Only one member of the household should go to the grocery store, and limit trips for essential travel.
• Do not use public playgrounds.
• Avoid public exposure as much as possible.
• Stay at home as much as possible.
Visit the Indiana State Department of Health website at www.isdh.in.gov and the CDC website at www.cdc.gov for the most up-to-date information on COVID-19.
