A Sullivan man was seriously injured when his motorcycle struck a deer about 3:13 p.m. Saturday, police said.
Kip Sheffler , 57, was riding west on Sullivan County Road 350 South just west of Indiana 154 when a deer ran out in front of him, Sheriff Clark Cottom said in a news release.
The motorcycle struck the deer, killing the animal. The impact caused Sheffler to lose control, and the motorcycle slid about 110 yards before coming to a rest in a ditch, the sheriff said.
Sheffler was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital with serious head injuries.
