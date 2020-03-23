A positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in Sullivan County.
The Sullivan County Health Department issued a notice today that people who have been in contact with the patient are being identified and monitored, and that infection control protocols are being followed.
Reported symptoms for COVID-19 have ranged from mild to severe illness for confirmed cases. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure, and may include cough, shortness of breath and fever.
Anyone who experiences the symptoms should contact their health provider.
