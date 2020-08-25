Another death due to COVID-19 has been reported in Sullivan County, for a total of six deaths and 266 positive cases of the novel coronavirus.
Vigo County added 29 new cases for a total of 1,075, according to the Indiana State Department of Health in today's update.
At Indiana State University, today's count was 89 students testing positive for COVID-19. Of those 17 students are on campus, and 72 are off campus. Three ISU employees have also tested positive.
The total cases in the eight counties of District 7 in west central Indiana has grown to 2,683 positive cases and 72 deaths. Vigo County has had 15 deaths, Clay County has had five deaths, and Parke County has had two deaths.
ISDH today announced that 841 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 88,421 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 3,023 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 15 from the previous day. Another 218 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
As of today, nearly 42 percent of ICU beds and nearly 84 percent of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 1,010,981 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 1,002,038 on Monday.
A testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday at Forest Park in Brazil.
