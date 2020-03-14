Beginning Monday, Sullivan County Community Hospital will implement visitor restrictions in response to the COVID-19, or coronavirus, pandemic.
Similar to other area hospitals, Sullivan County Community Hospital is taking steps to reduce the possible transmission of the virus between visitors and the hospital's staff and patients.
Beginning 6 a.m. Monday the following restrictions will be in place:
• Guests will enter the hospital through the main entrance from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• The ER door at the front of the hospital will continue to be open 24 hours. All other entrances are closed
• All patients, visitors and employees will be screened. All those entering the hospital will be required to go through the process each day they visit. No one will be allowed to visit patients if they are exhibiting respiratory or influenza-like symptoms. These include cough, sore throat, fever, chills, aches, runny or stuffy nose, vomiting and/or diarrhea
• Patients will be restricted to two visitors at a time
• Visitors are restricted to those 18 years of age and older
• All non-essential visits to the hospital will be limited
• Visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
State and local health officials stress that anyone with symptoms should call their doctor or hospital before seeking care. Advanced notice allows providers to prepare for the patient's arrival, reducing exposure to staff and other patients.
Anyone with questions or concerns should call the Indiana State Department of Health coronavirus hotline at 317-233-7125. For more information, go to CDC website www.cdc.gov or the ISDH website www.in.gov/isdh.
