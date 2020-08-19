A Sullivan County nursing home is reporting six positive COVID-19 cases among its residents, and tests are pending for seven other patients.
Millers Merry Manor-Sullivan said the affected patients are in a designated isolation area of the skilled rehabilitation facility. Employees who have tested positive with symptoms are self-isolating.
The first patient case tested positive Aug. 7. Since then, 14 other patients in the same unit were tested, with seven getting negative test results.
Data has been reported to the state, and patient representatives have been notified.
“At Miller’s, the care of our patients and employees is our primary focus, and since the beginning of the pandemic we have been diligent in following the guidelines as set forth by the CDC and the Indiana State Department of Health,” said a statement released today by Debbie Hale, administrator and executive director at Miller's Senior Living Community.
“We will continue to follow the physicians’ orders for each of our patients, and we will continue to keep our patients, families and employees updated on our facility status,” the statement continued.
The facility is working with local physicians, hospital staff and local authorities.
In today's update of COVID-19 cases, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 204 confirmed cases in Sullivan County, where there has been one death due to the novel coronavirus.
