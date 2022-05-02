One person has died as the result of a car/semi accident that happened Monday afternoon on U.S. 41 just north of the intersection of Indiana 48 in Shelburn, according to Indiana State Police.
The driver of the passenger vehicle, which rear-ended the semi, succumbed to injuries at the scene.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at Terre Haute Regional Hospital. At that time, a positive identification of the driver will be made, according to a state police news release.
At about 1:30 p.m., a 2015 Mack semi tractor-trailer driven by Thomas E. Selig, 64, of Rockville, was traveling north on U.S. 41 in the driving lane just north of Indiana 48 with its emergency lights (four-way flashers) activated.
The emergency lights were activated because the semi was hauling hazardous materials.
Selig told police he was stopped at a railroad crossing, which he is required by law to do because of the hazardous materials, when he felt an impact in the rear of his semi.
A 2014 Chevrolet was traveling north in the driving lane, directly behind the semi tractor-trailer, and failed to observe that the truck had stopped, running into the rear.
Assisting agencies include the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Shelburn Police Department, Farmersburg Police Department, Thunderbird Volunteer Fire Department, Sullivan County coroner's office and Signal 40 Wrecker Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.