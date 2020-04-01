As a result of a downtown fire earlier this week, Sullivan City Hall has lost electrical power, causing the building to temporarily close.
The power loss has affected some other downtown buildings as well.
City of Sullivan staff have adapted quickly and are working remotely. Business operations will continue as usual and staff said all citizens' and organizations' needs will be met, and questions addressed.
"Several events, including COVID-19 and the unfortunate city fire, have occurred outside of our control. Thankfully, we live in a city that is versatile and easily adapts to the unforeseen circumstances of life," Mayor Clint Lamb said. "The City's staff are working diligently from home and will continue to serve this community day in and day out."
Citizens are still encouraged to call City Hall at 812-268-6077 and leave a detailed message if questions arise. City staff will check messages regularly and be in touch.
Duke Energy staff are working with City officials to restore services as soon as possible. More information will be released as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.