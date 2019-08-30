The suspect in the Aug. 23 robbery of Fifth Third Bank in Sullivan has been arrested.
Kevin S. Bonds, 32, of Terre Haute, was arrested on Thursday afternoon in Elkhart County by Indiana State Police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force, according to a news release from state police.
Public tips received in the wake of the robbery helped police identify Bonds as a suspect, said Sgt. Matt Ames, ISP Putnamville District spokesman.
Bonds is charged with taking property from another by putting someone in fear, a Level 5 felony.
Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom said his staff will be transferring Bond to the Sullivan County Jail sometime next week.
About 10:50 a.m. Aug. 23, a man handed a Fifth Third Bank teller a note demanding cash. The teller complied with the demand. No weapons were displayed, police said, and no one was injured.
