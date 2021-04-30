Teresa Stuckey, Sugar Grove Elementary principal, has been named the District 8 elementary principal of the year by the Indiana Association of School Principals.
District 8 covers Clay, Greene, Hendricks, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties.
She will be recognized at the 2021 Principals of the Year Recognition Celebration Nov. 21.
District elementary school principals of the year are elected by their peers, and one principal is honored from each of the 12 districts.
From these 12 district elementary principal winners, one is chosen as the 2021 state elementary principal of the year. The state winner will be announced at the award celebration.
The Indiana Association of School Principals is a not-for-profit, professional association serving over 3200 building level administrators in the state of Indiana.
