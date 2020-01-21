Due to police presence in the area, Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School students were held briefly at dismissal this afternoon.
They were released to cars, buses, and to walk home at 3:03 p.m., according to Bill Riley, Vigo County School Corp. director of communications.
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said the sheriff's office was executing a search and arrest warrant at 3627 W. Woodland Drive related to a shooting that occurred Monday; a suspect is in custody and being questioned and detectives are still at the scene looking for evidence.
The victim was shot in the leg and injuries are not life threatening, Plasse said. The victim's car also had bullet holes.
Further details will be released later today, he said.
