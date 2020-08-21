A student case of COVID-19 has been reported at Terre Haute South Vigo High School.
The student was on school grounds during the infectious period, the school district said in a news release late Thursday.
“The Vigo County School Corporation acted immediately to work with the Vigo County Health Department, assist contact tracers as they identified any close contacts, and alert students and families within the school community,” the news release said.
“Contact tracers have worked to identify and notify any close contacts, and the school has been notified to enforce any necessary exclusions from school. Contact tracing has suggested that our mitigation protocols were followed and prevented any large-scale exclusions from school.”
