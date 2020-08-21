A student case of COVID-19 has been reported at Terre Haute North Vigo High School.
The student was on school grounds during their infectious period, the district said in a news release Friday evening.
The Vigo County School Corp. is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify close contacts.
"Students and staff have been notified, and will only need to quarantine if contacted by the Vigo County Health Department. The student was in the “A” cohort," the news release said.
"The Vigo County School Corporation prioritizes the safety of its students and staff and will continue to enforce mitigation procedures to protect our community."
