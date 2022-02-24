Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then a few snow showers lingering overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then a few snow showers lingering overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%.