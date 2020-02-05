Facing a threat of falling off the Nasdaq Stock Market, Stein Mart Inc. has entered into a merger deal to become part of the private equity firm Kingswood Capital Management L.P.
The specialty off-price retailer, with about 280 stores including one in Terre Haute, has not generated a sales increase since 2016, with sales in the first three quarters of last year dropping 3.7% and net losses reaching $10.2 million.
The company's stock was valued at 88 cents on the Nasdaq Wednesday afternoon.
Terre Haute has a Stein Mart located in The Meadows shopping center.
The private equity firm will acquire all of the outstanding common stock of Stein Mart not already beneficially owned by affiliates of Jay Stein, Stein Mart’s former CEO and current chairman of the board of directors, and related investors for $0.90 per share in cash, the company announced Jan. 31.
The purchase price represents a premium of approximately 38% to Stein Mart’s closing stock price on January 30, 2020, the last trading day prior to its announcement.
Upon the deal's closing, Stein Mart will become a privately held company and Stein Mart common stock will no longer be listed or traded on any public stock market.
The deal will be financed by debt provided by Wells Fargo Bank, National Association and Pathlight Capital LP and by equity provided by affiliates of Kingswood. As part of the transaction, an entity run by Jay Stein, grandson of the company founder, will contribute its equity and will indirectly own one-third of Stein Mart after the transaction's closing, the company announced.
Stein, who owns approximately 35% of the company’s shares, will roll his shares over into the new ownership entity. With Stein Mart having more than 48 million outstanding shares, Kingswood would pay around $28 million to acquire its stake, according to the Jacksonville Business Journal.
The transaction, expected to close in the first half of calendar year 2020, is subject to closing conditions and approval of Stein Mart shareholders.
The deal comes on the heels of the retailer's stock being moved from the highest Nasdaq tier to the lowest, which in turn followed nearly eight months of the company’s stock closing under $1, according to the Jacksonville Business Journal. Stein Mart’s stock hasn’t closed above $1 since late May.
Stein Mart about two years ago announced it was considering "strategic alternatives," causing speculation the company would be bought out or go into bankruptcy under Chapter 11.
“The Special Committee and its advisors conducted a thorough and independent process to review the company’s strategic alternatives and identify a transaction that would maximize shareholder value. We believe that this transaction is in the best interest of all Stein Mart stakeholders, including our many loyal employees,” Richard L. Sisisky, Stein Mart Board member and Chairman of the Special Committee, said in a company statement.
An analysis by Retail Dive (retaildive.com) said a debt-fueled buyout is a major risk for the company, stating nearly half of the major retail bankruptcies in 2019 tracked by Retail Dive were private equity acquisitions. Since 2002, about 22 percent of all retailers that were bought by private equity have gone bankrupt.
Some examples of such private equity companies include Toys "R" Us, Linens'nThings and Payless.
Retailers continue to struggle nationwide. On Tuesday, Macy's announced it would close 125 stores, about one fifth of its current 684 stores locations.
Macy's shuttered its Terre Haute store in 2018 at the Honey Creek Mall, the same year Sears and Carson's, owned by The Bon-Ton Inc., also closed stores at the mall, which has since been renamed Haute City Center.
