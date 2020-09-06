States plan for cuts as Congress deadlocks on more virus aid

Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.