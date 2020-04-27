Vigo County is reporting 62 positive cases of COVID-19 as state officials add 31 new deaths due to today to the state's total of 844 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

Sullivan County is now reporting 13 confirmed cases. Parke County is at 12 cases, Vermillion at seven and Clay at 19 cases.

Vigo County is reporting four deaths, and Clay County is reporting one death.

Union Hospital is reporting 700 patients tests, 596 with negative results and 81 positive for COVID-19. The hospital has admitted 38 people with symptoms, but only four patients have tested positive for COVID-19, according to information on the Vigo County Health Department website.

The Indiana State Department of Health today announced that 963 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 15,961 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.

While 844 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died of COVID-19. Another 88 probable deaths have been reported. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 84,476 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 81,708 on Sunday.

Cass County had the most new cases, at 439. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (49), Bartholomew (26), Clark (50), Fulton (10), Hamilton (16), Howard (35), Lake (53), Marion (133), Miami (28), St. Joseph (11) and Tippecanoe (15). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at = coronavirus.in.gov. Cases are listed by county of residence.