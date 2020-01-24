The Indiana Gaming Commission has postponed a meeting previously scheduled for Feb. 7 Terre Haute, apparently for an investigation into a matter related to the casino license applicant, Spectacle Jack LLC.
The commission today posted this notice on its website:
"The meeting tentatively scheduled for February 7th has been postponed. The Indiana Gaming Commission received information on January 23rd regarding the applicant for the Vigo County owner’s license that requires investigation pursuant to the Commission’s statutory responsibilities."
The lone applicant is Spectacle Jack LLC, which is a offshoot from Spectacle Entertainment, which was founded by Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson and Rod Ratcliff, the former chairman and CEO of Centaur gaming.
Tom Davies of the Associated Press this morning reported the probe might be tied to federal case in Virginia in which prosecutors say a company they did not identify was involved in a scheme directing more than $15,000 in illegal corporate contributions to an Indiana congressional candidate in 2015.
Spectacle's general counsel, John Keeler, didn’t immediately return telephone and email messages from The Associated Press seeking comment Friday, Davies wrote.
The Tribune-Star is attempting to reach out to Keeler and to Gibson, and this story will be updated.
Spectacle also owns the two Gary casinos along Lake Michigan that it won state legislative approval last year to close in favor of building a new $400 million casino along Interstate 80/94 in Gary. The company was the only one that submitted a bid for the casino license in Terre Haute, where it is proposing to build a $125 million casino and potentially hire 600 workers.
Per its application to the Gaming Commission, Spectacle plans a 1,200-game casino complete with four restaurants, four bars, an enclosed, temperature-controlled walkway to the adjacent Home2Suites hotel and a provision for a future on-site hotel.
The Rocksino, operated in partnership with Hard Rock International, would be built on more than 25 acres at the southwest side of the intersection of Bill Farr Drive and Joe Fox Street, immediately south of the Walmart super center along U.S. 40/Indiana 46 on the east side of Terre Haute.
A construction timeline hasn't been publicly announced, although a spring start had been mentioned by Spectacle and government officials.
After years of efforts,Terre Haute got a crack at a casino license in 2019.
A sweeping gaming bill passed by the General Assembly allowed Spectacle Entertainment to move its pair of casinos from Buffington Harbor in Gary to a single inland location in Northwest Indiana. The new law also opened a path for a casino license in Vigo County, to which county residents gave approval to in the November 2019 general election.
The state deadline for applications for a license Vigo County closed in December, with Spectacle Jack the lone applicant filing.
With few exceptions, local officials have heartily supported a casino for Vigo County.
