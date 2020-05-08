With many Indiana businesses opening back up and employees getting called back to work, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development is hosting a Facebook live event for employers and their employees who are on a temporary layoff due to COVID-19 and receiving unemployment insurance benefits.

The program will review the federal CARES Act and what employers and employees need to know when called back, and how that impacts unemployment insurance eligibility.

DWD is partnering with many of its regional offices to present the Facebook Live event at 10:30 a.m. May 13.

To participate, visit www.facebook.com/IndianaDWD/.