The Indiana Department of Health is conducting a mobile COVID vaccination and testing clinic today and Wednesday at the Ivy Tech Center for Workplace Development, 1700 E. Industrial Drive.
The clinics are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
This clinic will be indoors, with separate entrances for testing and vaccinations; patients are asked to wear a mask. No appointment is necessary.
Services offered include Pfizer and Moderna vaccines; Pfizer and Moderna booster vaccines; Pfizer pediatric vaccines; PCR tests; rapid antigen tests and flu shots.
Patients can receive a COVID-19 vaccine and a flu vaccine on the same day.
