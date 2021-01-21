New details regarding Terre Haute’s ongoing police station project, including what government entity will own the building, were revealed Wednesday at the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission monthly meeting.

Despite planning to spend more than $11 million to buy and renovate 222 S. Seventh Street, former home of the Tribune-Star, the city of Terre Haute proper will not own the police station outright.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

The quirk in the law has pushed the sale of the building back nearly two months and will see the Terre Haute Department of Redevelopment listed as the property owner. The city will then act as property manager and oversee renovations and eventually be responsible for utilities and upkeep in Redevelopment’s stead.

The oddity is not new: Redevelopment also owns the current Terre Haute Police Department headquarters at 1211 Wabash Ave.

In the time between the city issuing bonds in early December for the project and closing on those bonds later in the month, city officials learned the property would not appraise for at or more than the asking price of $5.4 million.

State law precludes cities and towns from buying property for more than the average of two appraisals.

An Access to Public Records request was submitted to the city legal department Thursday seeking copies of those two appraisals, but got no response as of Thursday evening.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said Garmong Newspaper Developments Co., a Garmong Construction affiliate company, had already come down on price some since the start of negotiations, but not so much to make the purchase possible for the city.

Parties involved agreed it would not be able to close Dec. 31 as planned and agreed to reset the closing date for Feb. 26.

Until then city officials are working to use an end-around built into state law that allows for redevelopment departments to buy property for more than its appraised value.

The resolution the Redevelopment Commission approved Wednesday takes advantage of that allowance in state law and formalized the department’s willingness to take on the property.

The issue is set to appear before the Terre Haute City Council at its Feb. 4 meeting.

The city has been looking for a new home for its police department for years. The department’s move in 2004 into a former bank complex was never intended to be permanent. Parts of the facility are thought to be 100 years old.

The city initially rented the building on Wabash Avenue between 12th and 13th streets, then purchased it and adjoining land in 2011 for $100,000.

Previous plans about a new police station centered on building at the current location, but the city remained open to other options.

City officials jumped at the chance to buy the former Tribune-Star building after it was vacated in 2019, saying the location and size were ideal for a police station.

The city plans to repay its bond issue via revenue from three recently combined TIF districts; the Central Business, Jadcore and Indiana 46 districts.

Revenue from the consolidated district, along with projected growth in both the State Road 46 and Central Business districts, is more than enough to cover the cost of the police station bonds and still undertake future projects, city officials say.

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.