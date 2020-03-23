Vigo County remains at two confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the latest information posted this morning by the Indiana State Department of Health.
ISDH reported 58 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing to 259 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.
Seven Hoosiers have died, including an Allen County adult over age 60 whose death was announced Sunday by the Allen County Health Department.
A total of 1,960 tests have been reported to ISDH to date, including 466 in the last 24 hours.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 28.
The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at https://www.in.gov/coronavirus/, which is updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence.
Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.
Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb will address the state on the latest developments in slowing the spread of COVID-19 at noon today.
Broadcasts of the live address will be available on television, radio and streaming online.
The address will be available live online at https://livestream.com/accounts/18256195/events/9053267/player?width=960&height=540&enableInfoAndActivity=true&defaultDrawer=feed&autoPlay=true&mute=false
