New cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Parke and Clay counties, according to information updated this morning on the Indiana State Department of Health website.
Vigo County remains at 25 positive cases and two deaths, with results from 219 tests.
Parke County has six cases confirmed from 41 test results, according to the state website. However, the Parke County Health Department now says that one of those cases will be transferred to another county, keeping the Parke County cases at five.
Clay County has seven cases confirmed from 53 test results.
Vermillion County remains at two cases confirmed from 31 test results.
Sullivan County has three cases confirmed from 38 test results.
Putnam County has grown to 25 cases with one death and 149 test results.
The Indiana State Department of Health today announced that 568 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 5,507 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
A total of 173 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 28,764 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 26,192 on Monday.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 193. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (12), Clark (11), Floyd (16), Hamilton (22), Hancock (14), Harrison (11), Hendricks (27), Johnson (19), Lake (52), Madison (34) and St. Joseph (17). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.
The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.
The dashboard also has been updated to make corrections based on updated information provided to ISDH.
Editor's Note: Updated Parke County information at noon.
