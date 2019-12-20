The State Budget Committee in Indianapolis approved release of funds today for Indiana State University’s $18.4 million Dreiser Hall renovation project.
Funding for the project was included in the 2019-21 state budget approved by the 2019 Indiana General Assembly.
The building was constructed in 1950 and houses academic programs in the College of Arts and Sciences, including multiple communication classes, student media, video production, a student operated radio station, distance education classrooms, and a 255-seat theater. The building is 54,709 square feet.
“The facility needs extensive renovation to replace critical building components,” said Diann McKee, senior vice president of finance and administration. The renovation will improve HVAC, plumbing, fire suppression, and electrical needs as well as ensuring compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
A key aspect to the Dreiser Hall project is its distance education classrooms designed to help the university deliver academic programs to people throughout the state who cannot attend ISU at the Terre Haute physical campus.
“There are over 700,000 of our fellow Indiana citizens who have earned some college credit, but did not complete a degree,” ISU President Deborah Curtis said. “Indiana State University is stepping up its outreach efforts to those individuals and others who may have once thought that college was not for them."
Renovated Dreiser Hall classrooms will include state-of-the-art technology so that individuals statewide can earn a degree at a distance, Curtis said.
ISU officials expressed appreciation for the support of Wabash Valley legislators who helped advocate for Dreiser Hall during the last legislative session.
The university will announce its construction timeline in spring 2020.
