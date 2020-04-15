Five high school students from Vigo and Parke counties have been awarded scholarships as part of the fourth class of Next Generation Hoosier Educators, according to the the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.
They are among 200 scholarship recipients.
Selected through a competitive process based on academic achievement and other factors, recipients will receive $7,500 annually (up to $30,000 total) for committing to teach in Indiana for at least five years after graduating college.
The local recipients and the colleges they plan to attend are:
•Lanee Dillion, Terre Haute South Vigo High School, Indiana State University.
•Kenzington Green, Terre Haute North Vigo High School, Indiana State University.
•Karen Waldbieser, Terre Haute North Vigo High School, Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis.
•Jordan Witt, Terre Haute South Vigo High School, Indiana State University.
•Kara Hayes, Parke Heritage High School, Purdue University West Lafayette.
“Congratulations to all 200 students, who are on their way to becoming impactful, future Hoosier teachers,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “We know these students have the passion and determination to make a difference in classrooms across the state.”
A total of 367 students applied for the 2020-21 Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, with applications from 213 high schools in 82 of Indiana’s 92 counties. Over 83% of applicants were Indiana high school seniors with the remainder comprised of current college students.
To qualify for the scholarship, students had to either graduate in the highest 20 percent of their high school class or earn a score in the top 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT.
To continue earning the scholarship in college, students must earn a 3.0 cumulative GPA and complete at least 30 credit hours per year.
