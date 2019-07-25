The Department of Local Government Finance has approved the wording of the Vigo County School Corp.'s proposed operating referendum question, which also has been filed with the Vigo County Clerk's office.
The next step is for the county election board to vote to put it on the ballot for the Nov. 5 general election, said Brad Newman, county clerk. The election board meets at 10 a.m. Monday.
The DLGF approved the ballot question July 15, and the referendum question was filed with the clerk's office this week; under state law, it had to be filed by Aug. 1 for the question to be on the ballot.
The ballot question reads as follows:
“For the eight (8) calendar years immediately following the holding of the referendum, shall Vigo County School Corporation impose a property tax rate that does not exceed sixteen and twenty-two hundredths cents ( $0.1622) on each one hundred dollars ($100) of assessed valuation and that is in addition to all other property taxes imposed by the school corporation for the purpose of funding safe transportation of students, to maintain safe and secure schools, reduce class sizes and attract and retain teachers and staff for our children?”
Superintendent Rob Haworth has made several presentations outlining the district's financial challenges. The cash balance is declining significantly, and Haworth is proposing a combination of $4 million in budget cuts and an operating levy referendum of $7 million to be placed on the ballot this fall.
On July 8, the school board voted unanimously to move forward with the referendum.
The owner of a Vigo County home with a median value of $90,700 would pay $43.32 more per year, or $3.60 per month, if the referendum passes, according to consultant Todd Samuelson of Baker Tilly Municipal Investors. Taxes on farmland would increase by $2.53 per acre while the owner of a $100,000 commercial building, including an apartment house, would pay an additional $162.
Property taxes are based on net assessed value after deductions. Owner-occupied homes are eligible for homestead deductions of varying amounts.
The taxable value of a $90,700 owner-occupied home, Vigo County's median home value, is about one-third of market value, according to a online tax calculator provided by the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance.
Deductions are also available for properties with mortgages, senior citizens and disabled veterans.
