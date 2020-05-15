The Indiana Gaming Commission approved Friday an application to operate an inland casino in Vigo County.

The commission unanimously approved Spectacle Jack LLC's application to build a 100,000-square-foot, $120 million enterprise to be operated under the Hard Rock International brand and called the Rocksino.

Spectacle Jack was the lone license applicant.

Site approval is expected in August with a groundbreaking slated for September of this year. Projected to open in September 2021, according to Spectacle Jack executives.

Spectacle Jack has planned a 1,200-game casino complete with four restaurants, four bars, an enclosed, temperature-controlled walkway to the adjacent Home2Suites hotel and a provision for a future on-site hotel.

The application spells out how the Rocksino at Terre Haute would be built on more than 25 acres at the southwest side of the intersection of Bill Farr Drive and Joe Fox Street, immediately south of the Walmart super center along U.S. 40/Indiana 46 on the east side of Terre Haute.

The plan calls for the casino to be built in the middle of the property with more than 1,500 parking spaces surrounding the building.

Upon entering the casino, the plan calls for guests to be greeted by a bifurcated gaming area, separated by the "yellow brick road" walkway running between the main entrance and the center bar.

The pair of gaming areas on either side of the walkway will have a mix of slot machines and table games. The plan, as submitted to the state, features 1,150 slot machines and 50 table games.

Around the perimeter of the gaming floor a number of amenities are planned, including:

• A Hard Rock Cafe, the centerpiece of the Hard Rock brand. The cafe is planned to have seating for 125 guests and feature the customary accouterments.

• A steakhouse, described as the casino's fine dining option, with seating for 60.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

• A buffet with seating for 175 guests.

• Hard Rock branded center bar and sportsbook. The "energetic space" is planned to seat 75 guests and is to be considered the center of activity for the casino floor, according to the application.

• A Hard Rock branded coffee shop, the Constant Grind, that serves up to 25 guests a variety of food, beverages and convenience items 24-hours a day.

• A 300-seat entertainment venue, Velvet Sessions, capable of hosting live music, comedy events and other events. The application says the space can be transformed to host any type of event from a poker tournament, to business event and meetings, to a cocktail reception or a wedding.

• A high limit lounge complete with a private bar and light snack service.

• A Rock Shop, Hard Rock's gift shop, that will sell branded merchandise alongside snacks and sundries.

Overall, the building has an estimated maximum occupancy of 5,900 to serve a projected 1.2 million guests per year.

Spectacle leadership projects the casino will generate $120 million in gaming revenue in its first full year, and $840 million in its first seven years. Those numbers figure to generate $6.5 million in local tax revenue in the first year and $45 million in its first seven years.