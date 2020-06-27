Dottie Taylor comforts her friend, Kara Strum, as they remember Strum’s late friend, Paulie Hoffert, Jr., on Saturday along south Seventh Street. Taylor, Strum and Markus Arthur were holding signs to bring awareness to suicide as part of the Team of Mercy’s Stand Against Suicide event. “I just want to be able to reach out to somebody,” said Strum. “If I can just save one life, my standing in the rain with a cardboard sign is worth every minute of it.”
Stand against suicide
- By Joe Garza Tribune-Star
