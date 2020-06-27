Stand against suicide

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza

Zoey Boggs of Clay City picks out a sign to hold on Saturday for the Team of Mercy's Stand Against Suicide at Haute City Center.

Dottie Taylor comforts her friend, Kara Strum, as they remember Strum’s late friend, Paulie Hoffert, Jr., on Saturday along south Seventh Street. Taylor, Strum and Markus Arthur were holding signs to bring awareness to suicide as part of the Team of Mercy’s Stand Against Suicide event. “I just want to be able to reach out to somebody,” said Strum. “If I can just save one life, my standing in the rain with a cardboard sign is worth every minute of it.” 

