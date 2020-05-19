A Terre Haute woman faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery following a stabbing early today.
Amanda Baker, 24, was arrested by city police who responded about 4:15 a.m. To the 200 block of North Fruitridge.
The victim had multiple stab wounds to the neck area, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
Baker was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 7:01 a.m. And is being held without bond. She is to appear for a hearing in Vigo Superior Court 1.
