A special prosecutor has been requested to review an FBI report into a September police chase and arrest involving three Terre Haute police officers who since have been placed on administrative leave.
Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said his office on Dec. 14 received the results of the outside investigation and on Monday filed a request in Vigo Superior Court 6 for appointment of a special prosecutor. Because of the ongoing case and the conflict of interest, Modesitt said his office is unable to say more at this time.
"Upon a full review of the case, it was determined that a special prosecutor would be needed to avoid any actual conflict or any appearance of a conflict of interest due to one of the parties named in the report was completed and referred to the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office for review," Modesitt said in a statement.
Chance Kernstein, 36, of Lewis, was arrested Sept. 20 on Indiana 159 in southeastern Vigo County after a Terre Haute incident involving gunfire and a subsequent police chase.
Terre Haute, Vigo County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police were all present at Kernstein's arrest and allegations regarding excessive force soon followed, with Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen later announcing three city officers would be placed on administrative leave while those allegations were investigated.
Keen on Tuesday evening released a statement saying a review by the Department of Justice resulted in a finding that no federal charges would be filed against the officers involved in his arrest. And, the chief said, Modesitt's office also did not find criminal charges appropriate in regards to the force used by the Terre Haute Police officers.
Keen said he conducted a departmental review of the external investigation and ordered a use of force review by the department's certified defensive tactics instructors.
He said "the findings of those reviews indicate that all three officers acted within policy and their departmental training in regards to the force used to effect this arrest. "
Based on those findings, the chief said Officers Brian Hall and Daniel Johnson have been returned to full duty.
Officer Justin Gant has been returned to duty to perform administrative functions while the city force awaits "a review by a special prosecutor for other aspects of this case," Keen wrote.
The chief said he'd have no further comment pending the selection of and a review by a special prosecutor.
Sources have told the Tribune-Star a physical altercation between Terre Haute and Indiana State Police officers at the scene of the arrest is at least part of the basis for complaints of improper conduct and the three city officers being placed on leave.
City, state and county police all have declined to discuss specifics.
Kernstein faces charges of aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm, resisting law enforcement, carrying a handgun without a license and false informing. He has a jury trial scheduled for March 8.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Mark Fitton of the Tribune-Star also contributed to this report.
Editor's note: This story was edited and updated at 6:50 p.m. to include comments from Terre Haute Chief of Police Shawn Keen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.