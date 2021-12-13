Parents, educators and students implored the Vigo County School Board Monday to keep Meadows Elementary open as a school.
The board is considering a recommendation to close and repurpose it to reduce district expenses and right-size the number of elementary schools in response to declining enrollment. Twenty-six people addressed the board, nearly all advocating for the school to remain open.
Wyoming Pruitt became emotional as she spoke about what a difference Meadows Elementary has made for her son, who has a disability.
"He had been to three other schools where he was kicked out every single day," she said. That changed at Meadows, which he has attended since last year.
"His teachers are wonderful," Pruitt said. "It's not always about money. Sometimes it's just about what's best for the kids."
She wants board members to think about the stability Meadows provides for children like her son, Brantley, who is 9 years old. He is a third grader who has an Individualized Education Program (IEP) for behavioral and emotional issues.
Asked what would happen if the school closes, Pruitt broke into tears. "I don't know what we'll do," she said after the meeting.
Brian Payne and his wife, Michelle, both addressed the board. Their son attends the school and they have two other children they had hoped would attend Meadows. "We need to pause and see how the first round [of school closings] went and truly prove to the community that it saved the dollars" the district said would be saved, Brian Payne said.
The strategic plan the administration points to — which calls for three elementary schools being closed and repurposed — "was all about saving money," Payne said. "So we need to see that" before the school board closes Meadows.
Both Deming and West Vigo elementary schools closed last year and were repurposed.
Also speaking was Angela Tanner, who has a daughter attending Meadows. "If a school needs to shut down, they're looking at the wrong one," she said after the meeting. "Meadows is a family. It's a safe space. My daughter looks forward to going there. There is so much parent involvement."
It also has a consistent after-school program, she said.
The PTO, of which she is treasurer, makes enough money every year to give teacher grants to all the teachers and still bring in other programs for kids, such as Silly Safari. She told the board if Meadows closes as a school, she plans to send her child to St. Patrick's School using a state-funded voucher.
She described Davis Park as a land-locked school with minimal parking and severe traffic issues.
If Meadows closed, most students would go to Davis Park, with others going to Devaney, Franklin, and Lost Creek.
Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, said a second hearing on Meadows closing/repurposing will take place at the Dec. 27 meeting, with the board expected to make a decision Jan. 10.
Many in the crowd asked that the Jan. 10 meeting be conducted at Meadows so that more members of the school community could attend. Monday's meeting took place at the West Vigo High School.
"You can, of course, understand the sadness associated with this action. We are sad, too," Riley said. "But the financial health of the corporation depends on continuing with our strategic plan to bring the number of elementary schools in the county more in line with our peers," based on enrollment.
In 1983, the district had 18,000 students; by 2030, it's estimated enrollment will drop to 13,000. "At a time when we are still trying to end deficit spending, the board asked us to continue with the strategic plan that called for a third consolidated elementary school this year," Riley said.
He hopes the district will be able to provide more data about savings that have resulted from the closing/repurposing of Deming and West Vigo elementary schools.
Riley said class sizes are not expected to increase, and Davis Park, Devaney, Franklin, and Lost Creek have capacity for the just over 100 Meadows students who did not permit into Meadows and who are not moving on to middle school. Davis Park, the school expected to take most Meadows students, has capacity, he said.
"We have met with Meadows staff to explain that there are no layoffs expected with this move. Especially with the early retirement incentive, Meadows staff will have a job elsewhere in the district," he said.
Also commenting at Monday's meeting was Abriel Holton, whose son attends Meadows. The school is "an extension of our family and home," she said.
She believes plans to close Meadows contradict the city's vision for growth on the east side and could hurt that growth if the goal is to attract young families.
Speaker Kelly Dumas, a retired teacher, spoke in support of the school closing/repurposing as being necessary and financially responsible. At the same time, she said she understood the emotions and concerns of parents whose children attend Meadows. "It's not easy for stakeholders to go though the closing of a school," she said. "And all students are important."
In a separate matter, the school board also took steps that pave the way for a final high school facilities project and possible referendum.
The board gave permission to advertise and conduct public hearings regarding a proposed project — should the administration recommend a final project to move forward. Hearings would take place Dec. 27 and Jan. 10.
No specific project was endorsed Monday, nor were the three options narrowed.
All three options would maintain North, South and West Vigo at their current campuses — with two options calling for new construction/renovation and the third calling for new schools at each campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.