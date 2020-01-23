The Southwest School Corp. has appointed Jim Dotson as chief of police for its newly-created police department.
Dotson is a certified school resource officer and advanced school resource officer through the National Association of School Resource Officers. He brings many years of law enforcement experience to his role, having recently retired from the Indiana State Police after 25 years of service, according to a school district news release.
The goal of the SWSC Police Department is to provide increased safety and security measures for students and staff. Over the next several months, Dotson and SWSC administrators will work to establish a fully-functioning police department that will offer consistent, daily coverage at each building and a point of contact for security across the district.
“This is a positive move for the safety and security of the students and staff at all SWSC Schools,” Dotson said.
He added, “It is our goal to add additional police officers. We will take the necessary time to carefully select the best people who are well qualified to be school resource officers.”
Dotson said it is important to note that the role of the SRO is based on the NASRO [National Association of School Resource Officers] Triad concept:
“It divides the school resource officer [SRO] responsibilities into three areas: teacher, informal counselor and law enforcement officer. By training law enforcement to educate, counsel and protect school communities, the men and women of NASRO continuously lead by example and promote a positive image of law enforcement to school children and school communities.”
While Dotson works to develop a fully-functioning department, SWSC will continue to use LawMan Security and Consulting to provide full-time law enforcement officers.
The SWSC Police Department is made possible in part through the Secured Safety Grant funded by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
Superintendent Chris Stitzle said Dotson is a welcome addition to the SWSC community. “I am excited about this opportunity for the SWSC. Chief Dotson brings years of experience, expertise and dedication to this role,” Stitzle said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.