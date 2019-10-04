A Southwest Parke Community School Corp. teacher has resigned amid allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to a statement issued by the school district this morning.
Also, a teaching assistant has been fired for failing to report the relationship, the statement said.
The Parke County Sheriff's Office began an investigation Monday and that investigation is continuing, Sheriff Justin Cole said this morning. "We may have more next week."
Cole could not comment further on the investigation.
No names are being released at this time.
Southwest Parke Superintendent Phil Harrison issued a statement on the district's website.
It says that on Monday, the district was informed of an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student. "Southwest Parke immediately notified the Indiana Department of Child Services, placed the teacher on leave and began its investigation."
Upon learning additional information, Southwest Parke terminated the employment of a teaching assistant who failed to report the relationship. Southwest Parke also started the dismissal process — which is set by Indiana law — for the teacher.
The district also notified the parents. The teacher resigned on Wednesday.
"Southwest Parke takes seriously its obligation to ensure the safety and security of its students," Harrison said in the statement. "Accordingly, Southwest Parke takes allegations of misconduct extremely seriously and will move quickly to investigate them."
Harrison further said that Southwest Parke "has cooperated fully with the law enforcement investigation and will continue to do so in this matter."
When contacted this morning, Harrison had no further comment.
