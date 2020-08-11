Southwest Parke Community School Corp. will dismiss school at 1 p.m. today due to COVID cases and suspected COVID cases among students and staff, the district announced on its Facebook page today.
The first day of school was Monday.
There will be no after school care provided.
All Southwest Parke schools will operate on an e-learning schedule for the rest of this week and all of next week. Students will return to face-to-face instruction on Monday, Aug. 24.
"We are moving to this e-learning schedule due to COVID cases and suspected COVID cases that are presenting at this time within our students and staff. We are working with our local health department and neighboring health departments to ensure that contract tracing can be accomplished. During this schedule change, I encourage you to keep practicing social distancing, keep washing your hands, and keep wearing masks in order to reduce possible spread of the virus," the Facebook posting states.
"Please know our number one priority is the health and safety of our students. We will continue to monitor this situation and provide you with updates on a regular basis," the Facebook posting reads.
