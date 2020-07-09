Investigation continues into the cause of a fire that destroyed the mill at ReConserve in southern Vigo County.

Firefighters were dispatched about 8 p.m. Wednesday to 1150 E. Harlan Drive, where they found flames spreading through the structure. Firefighters were at the scene most of the night and continued to put out hot spots on Thursday.

Plant manager Kent Lawson said no one was working in the building when the fire started in the mill. The office and maintenance shops were not damaged by the fire.

ReConserve employs 13 to 14 people at the Vigo County plant, Lawson said. The plant, which recycles bakery goods into animal food, has operated at that site for about 20 years.

Lawson said Thursday afternoon the company was not prepared to make a statement about the fire until the investigation is concluded.

Honey Creek Fire Department was the lead agency at the scene, with support coming from Linton Township, Prairieton, Riley, Seelyville and Sugar Creek fire departments.