The Terre Haute South High School volleyball team and the coaching staff has been placed on quarantine due to exposure to a positive case on school grounds, according to a news release from the Vigo County School Corp.
Contact tracers have worked to identify and quarantine close contacts within the school community. The team has been placed on quarantine by the Vigo County Health Department.
The Vigo County School Corp. will continue to enforce mitigation procedures to protect our community and we will notify the community when a case of COVID-19 is present in our schools.
