Peggy Grabowski, an English teacher at Terre Haute South Vigo High School, has been named a finalist for Indiana Academic Coach of the Year.
The award, given by the Indiana Association of School Principals, recognizes academic coaches around the state who exceed expectations in serving their school’s students.
Grabowski has built a state powerhouse Spell Bowl team at Terre Haute South Vigo High School, with the team competing in the state finals for 18 consecutive years, according to a district news release.
Last year’s English Super Bowl team, also coached by Grabowski, earned a perfect 25/25 score to advance to the state finals.
Grabowski was a WTHI Golden Apple Award winner last spring.
School administrators dropped in on Grabowski’s class at 9 a.m. Monday morning to surprise her with the news that she is a finalist for this statewide award.
