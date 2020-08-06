A staff member at Terre Haute South Vigo High School who was on school grounds during their infectious period has tested positive for COVID-19, and contact tracers have worked to identify and quarantine close contacts within the school community, the school corp. announced Thursday afternoon.

The Vigo County School Corp. will continue to enforce mitigation procedures to protect the community and will notify the community when a case of COVID-19 is present in schools, the corp. said in a news release.