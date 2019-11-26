South Vermillion School Corp. schools were placed on lockdown this afternoon because of a situation involving "an armed and wanted person in the south Saint Bernice area," according to the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Mike Phelps requested the lockdown because it was close to the time South Vermillion schools would be releasing students and "buses would be dropping them off in that area" where the wanted person was located.
"We asked for the schools to lock down and not allow the students to be delivered until we found the individual," Phelps stated in a news release.
About 10-15 minutes later, the wanted individual was located and officers "were able to safely take him into custody," Phelps said. Deputies also retrieved a loaded handgun and several knives.
The individual was apprehended on Geneva Hills Road near Horse Shoe Lakes.
"This guy is a violent individual and we've dealt with him before," Phelps said. He requested the lockdown because "I didn't want school buses in that area. This guy is completely unpredictable."
Information on the arrested person will be released later this evening.
