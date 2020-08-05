Despite a surge in COVID cases in Vermillion County, the South Vermillion School Board voted down a recommendation to delay the start of school.

The vote was 4 to 3. Teachers return to school tomorrow, and classes resume Monday, as originally scheduled.

Superintendent Dave Chapman said the recommendation to delay was based on the past week's surge, with 27 new positive cases from July 28 to today.

In contrast, from the start of the pandemic to mid-July, the county had about 20 cases. "The concentration of those new cases is in the Clinton area," he said.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

The large increase in one week "to me is a red flag," he said.

Also, two staff have tested positive, and at least a half dozen are self-quarantining because they may have been exposed to someone COVID positive in the community.

The administration felt it would be best to delay the start of school "so we can have a better idea of what we are dealing with to start the school year," he said.

The board majority viewed the positive cases as isolated and not sufficient cause to delay the start of school, Chapman said.

"Everyone has an opinion and we must respect those opinions," he said.

School will start as scheduled, he said. "We will continue to go by our re-entry plan and make the best of it ... we're taking every precaution necessary."