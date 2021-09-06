By a 6-0 vote this morning, the South Vermillion School Corp. School Board approved a mask mandate for all students, staff and visitors during the school day and for after-school activities indoors.
Also, all field trips will be postponed until further notice.
The mask mandate takes effect Tuesday, Sept. 7.
The school board conducted an emergency meeting at 8:30 a.m.
The district currently has 17 students who have COVID-19, with about 193 students under quarantine, said Dave Chapman, district superintendent, after the meeting. Total enrollment is 1,625 students.
In terms of all employees, three have COVID and five are in quarantine.
The goal is to keep more kids in school, Chapman said.
"We don't want to wait another day not having kids in school," Chapman said. By putting a mask mandate into effect immediately, "It will help us prevent further quarantining at the rate it's currently going."
The district's hope is "to get this thing under control as much as we possibly can because we know it impacts not just schools but it impacts the families, and folks have to make arrangements, especially for the younger kids who are quarantined ... mom and dad need to go to work."
Action by Gov. Eric Holcomb last week was a factor in the emergency meeting and mask mandate.
Holcomb issued a new statewide executive order that eases quarantine requirements for students if all children and adults in the school are wearing masks throughout the day.
The new state rules issued Wednesday allow schools to let students deemed as close contacts with someone infected with COVID-19 to remain in school “if all adults and students in the classroom correctly and consistently wear well-fitting masks the entire time, during the educational school day.” Students would have to quarantine only if they developed COVID-19 symptoms.
Today's emergency school board meeting was "well attended," Chapman said, and parents who spoke at the meeting "were very concerned with the number of quarantined students we have," he said. They wanted to know how to get quarantined kids [close contacts but not COVID positive] back in school.
"They don't want to go to e-learning. They want the kids in school, but at the same time, they want the kids to be safe," he said.
Vermillion County was orange on the state color-coded metrics map last week, but it remains red in its advisory level. If it is orange two weeks on the metrics map, then it becomes orange on the advisory map.
Advisory level refers to the current guidelines the county must follow. A county must remain at a lower weekly two-metric score for two consecutive weeks to move down to a lower advisory level.
Metrics consider weekly cases per 100,000 residents, which for Vermillion County, was 483 last week. The metrics also look at 7-day all tests positivity rate, which last week was 13.6% for Vermillion; the prior week, the positivity rate was 16.5%.
"We're trending down. We're going in the right direction," Chapman said. "Hopefully we'll continue to go in that direction."
