South Vermillion High School will begin eLearning Tuesday for the remainder of the week, due to the increased number of students and staff being tested positive for COVID and/or identified as close contacts, according to the school district website.
During this period, all extra- and co-curricular activities at the high school will be suspended, due to the nature of these activities being indoors and being in close proximity.
The situation will be re-evaluated Friday to determine if the eLearning platform will continue into next week.
All staff members not quarantined will report to school as normal and conduct classes via eLearning protocols with their students.
"At this time, this does not include our other schools. However, we will continue to monitor the situation at all schools on a daily basis and make any determination as deemed necessary for the health and safety of our students and staff," according to information on the district's website.
