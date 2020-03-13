Two Wabash Valley school districts, South Vermillion and Bloomfield, have announced school closures, and use of elearning, in response to concerns about COVID-19.
The South Vermillion School Board will conduct an emergency meeting at 4 p.m. today to adopt the district's COVID-19 plan of action. The district has notified families of the tentative plans, pending board approval, according to a communication sent to parents.
South Vermillion School Corp. will be canceling in-person classes effective Monday through April 3, which includes a spring break period from March 20-27 as well as several elearning days.
Monday will be an elearning day to prepare teachers.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, schools would be closed and the district would use waiver days provided by the governor. Spring break starts next Friday.
The week after spring break, the district will use elearning days. The goal is to resume classes April 6.
The district also is canceling all extracurricular activities and field trips for the immediate future.
Bloomfield School District also using elearning days
Bloomfield School District also has announced on its Facebook site that it has closed district schools effective today and is conducting elearning days through next Friday.
Thursday night, the district was notified of individuals "that may have been exposed to others displaying symptoms of the COVID-19 virus. At this time there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19. We believe the safest course of action is to close all BSD schools and conduct elearning days beginning Friday, March 13 through Friday, March 20, 2020. We believe these efforts will help to minimize exposure and allow time for our facilities and buses to undergo deep cleaning."
"In addition to school, all practices and extra-curricular activities, with the exception of IHSAA state contests, are cancelled beginning Friday, March 13 through Saturday, March 28. The need to add additional days/weeks of closure may be forthcoming as we continue to work with the Indiana Department of Health, Greene County Health Department and Indiana Department of Education.
"Additional information and further updates will be posted on the BSD website (www.bsd.k12.in.us). Again, we thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate these difficult and unprecedented times," the district stated on Facebook.
