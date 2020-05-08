The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on the medical professions in many ways, including employment.

While emergency room and intensive care personnel might be the first to spring to mind, another segment of the medical world — from dentists and optometrists to family practitioners — have been shuttered or nearly so for more than six weeks as protective equipment was directed toward front-line hospital care.

Those idled professional offices are one part of an economy that has been battered nationwide.

Nationally, the unemployment rate hit 14.7 percent in April, as 20.5 million jobs vanished in the worse monthly loss on record, according to a Friday report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Other figures from that report show employment for health care providers also fell — from 16,468 in March to 15,032 in April, the lowest employment rate since June 2015.

Early this week, many of those medical offices began to slowly reopen.

“We are back in action, but first we had to get a lot of personal protective equipment [PPE],” said Scott Findley, a dentist who heads Findley Family Dentistry in Terre Haute. His office reopened May 4.

“We didn’t have that PPE equipment because we were supposed to let the hospitals, and the people that needed it in the hospitals, get that first,” Findley said, adding that is why many health services offices were closed.

“Then everyone was scrambling to get it” to restart offices, he said. His office used a national supplier that provided N95 masks, but Ivy Tech Community College also provided face shields.

It was an abrupt and difficult transition to go from regular business to sudden shutdown.

“We had no income. We had to have staff go on unemployment,” he said of his nine employees.

Fortunately, his office this week began receiving aid through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, that is now paying his staff salaries.

Findley said his office typically could shut down for one week, but even that means canceling more than 200 patient visits.

Now, with more than six weeks passing, “that is a lot to catch up. We are now trying to get people caught back up with problems like broken teeth and trying to get teeth cleanings going again. The problem is we need extra space to allow time to clean all the rooms thoroughly” between patients, he said.

Sanitizing spaces is common in a dentist’s office, but now Findley said his employees wear masks and disposable gowns, and other clothing is laundered either at the office or by a professional cleaning service.

“We are having patients wait in the parking lot” to limit the number of people gathering in the office space, he said. The office will then call the patients to come from the parking lot into the office, or employees will use a large dry erase board to wave at the patients to enter the office, Findley said.

Additionally, the office conducts a phone prescreening for appointments.

“We ask them several questions on a list such as have they been around other people who are sick. When they come in, we also do a chair-side screening too, to make sure they are healthy and have not been around people who had the coronavirus. If they have, we are asking them to wait a while” before rescheduling a return visit.

Findley said his office is working “to keep people healthy and safe.”

At Valley Vision Eye Care in Terre Haute, optometrist Darla Heck Sacopulos said her office “stopped seeing patients on March 18. During this time, we did see emergency patients on an infrequent basis. We resumed seeing scheduled patients May 5th at approximately 80% of our normal patient schedule.

“We have reduced our schedule by approximately 20% to allow for not only proper social distancing, but also so that our staff has additional time to thoroughly disinfect each exam room and all pieces of equipment. My office has also hired an additional optometrist, which will be extremely helpful towards the aim of continued patient care,” Sacopulos said.

“We have worked carefully to assure our staff, office procedures, and patients are cared for and safety has been considered. Moving forward the focus of our office will be to not only provide the same quality of care that our patients are used to, but to do so in a manner that is cohesive with” CDC national standards, Sacopulos said.

The office is also prescreening patients, and only patients scheduled to be seen are to come into the office waiting area.

“For the safety of all of our patients, staff, and myself, I ask that every patient please wear a mask into the office. If a patient does not have access to a mask, my office will be happy to provide one to ensure the safety and quality of that patient’s visit,” Sacopulos said.

“As a small practice, it will take us quite a while to recover from this shutdown. We have an incredible patient base, and their loyalty will help with the recovery,” Sacopulos said.

Dr. Susan S. Amos, a family physician who also serves as the Vigo County coroner, is taking a slower approach to reopening.

“I am not fully open yet,” Amos said of her family practice office. “I have seen a few people on a limited basis and spaced those out when I cannot deal with situations over the phone, but everyday I am spending plenty of time on the phone. We are doing refills on medicines. People that are due for checkups but are feeling okay, we are putting off routine appointments until we know it is safer for them to come in,” Amos said.

“I plan on reopening. Yet, my thought for a while is to keep things slow so we don’t promote a second wave” of the COVID-19 virus, Amos said.

“I am hopeful the practice will go back to somewhat usual over the next few weeks, but that remains to be seen,” she said. “I still have the office closed to try to keep people home more. If they know the office is open, they will come. I have had people in the past come by in the middle of an ice storm for no good reason,” Amos said.

While Amos said her medical office has been closed in the past for days due to storms and such, she has never experienced anything like this with her office just shut down for weeks. Amos had one worker file for unemployment, but she said as of last week that employee had not received unemployment benefits.

And her work as coroner has also changed.

“The secretary for the coroner’s office has been working from home and has her computer set up for things like letters that okay cremations... and issue death certificates,” Amos said. “There is a lot of fax machines, lot of email and computer work right now. We are on a little bit on slow motion and hope people can bear with us because we can’t get all the reports out as quickly as we normally do.”

