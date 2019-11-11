Snow is expected as early as this afternoon, and accumulation overnight could amount to as much as 3 inches.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for much of the Terre Haute area. It is in effect from 4 p.m. today (Monday, Nov. 11) until 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible the weather service said.
Slippery road conditions could impact the evening commute. Rapidly falling temperatures this evening and overnight may lead to flash freezing conditions with roads remaining icy through Tuesday morning. Motorists should slow down and use caution while traveling.
Counties included in the advisory are Owen, Decatur, Morgan, Jackson, Knox, Bartholomew, Clay, Davies, Brown, Vigo, Johnson, Sullivan, Jennings, Monroe, Shelby, Martin, Rush, Lawrence and Greene.
